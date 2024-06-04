KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $128,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $754.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $710.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $791.96.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

