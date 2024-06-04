The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $125,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $42,122,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $302.03 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.