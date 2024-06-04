California State Teachers Retirement System Has $107.65 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $107,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

