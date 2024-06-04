FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

