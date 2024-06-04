Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 768,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 218,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 163,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34,662.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

