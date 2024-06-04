FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,058,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 91,845 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

