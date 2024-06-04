Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $227,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $770.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $875.91 and its 200-day moving average is $673.98. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

