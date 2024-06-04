Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 72,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $12,186,992.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,303,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,613 shares of company stock valued at $55,161,852 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

