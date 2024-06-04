Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $284,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $129,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,037,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,353,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RVTY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

