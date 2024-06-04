FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

