Short Interest in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Rises By 5.2%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Genelux alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genelux

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Genelux has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,107 shares of company stock worth $477,725. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genelux by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 26.6% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.