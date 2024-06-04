Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DAX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $798,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

