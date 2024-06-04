Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Grows By 5.5%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
EverQuote Stock Performance
EVER opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at EverQuote
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
