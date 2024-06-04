First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

FRBA stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Bank by 766.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

