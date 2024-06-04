Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 1,460 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.