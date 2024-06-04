Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.82 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 468,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.