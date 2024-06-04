Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $37,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %

MongoDB stock opened at $234.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.25 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

