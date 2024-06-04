BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Articles

