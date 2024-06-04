Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Increases By 5.6%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ciena by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

