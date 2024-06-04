151,750 Shares in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of ASP Isotopes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

ASPI stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 546,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,218.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

