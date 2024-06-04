Rathbones Group PLC Sells 60 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $313.49 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average of $244.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.