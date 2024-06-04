Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLR stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $25.26.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

