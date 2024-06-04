Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 1,632 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $209.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.