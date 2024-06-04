Rathbones Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Garmin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,790,850. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

