Rathbones Group PLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Target by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $13,564,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,140,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $8,585,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

