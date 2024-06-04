CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

