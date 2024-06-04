Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Encompass Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.