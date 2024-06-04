Rathbones Group PLC Sells 210 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $637.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

