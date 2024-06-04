947 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $22,756,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

