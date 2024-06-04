Rathbones Group PLC Takes $207,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,339.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $782.45 and a 1 year high of $1,363.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,140.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

