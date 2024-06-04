Rathbones Group PLC Invests $195,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EC. Bank of America downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 1.0 %

EC stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.44%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

