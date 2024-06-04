Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 68.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

