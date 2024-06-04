Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

HMY stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

