Rathbones Group PLC Takes $76,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

