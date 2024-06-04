12,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,128,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $14,202,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

