Rathbones Group PLC Sells 30,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BARK by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Stock Performance

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $251.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

