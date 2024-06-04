Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.6 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

