Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,167,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

