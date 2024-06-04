Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $267.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

