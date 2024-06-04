Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,422 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

