Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,933 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

