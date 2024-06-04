Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

