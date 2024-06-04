Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $458,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $536.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $551.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.