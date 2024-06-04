Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VXUS opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

