Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

