Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

