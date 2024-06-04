Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,627 shares of company stock worth $101,214,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $831.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $770.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.67. The firm has a market cap of $790.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $432.34 and a 1 year high of $838.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

