Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.32 and its 200 day moving average is $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

