Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $239.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $242.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

