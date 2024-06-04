Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $228.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.13 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

